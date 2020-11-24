Flags across Michigan to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Firefighter Captain Joe Gallo

Gov. Whitmer has ordered flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Nov. 25 to coincide with Gallo's funeral.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all US and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff across the state on Nov. 25, in honor of a fallen firefighter from Blissfield Township.

Blissfield Township Firefighter Captain Joe Gallo was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the line of duty while responding to a barn fire in Deerfield Township on Nov. 17.

Gallo served with the department as a firefighter and EMT and also worked with the Madison Township Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements were announced for Gallo and will take place on Nov. 25. The lowering of flags is set to coincide with this day. Gallo will be interred with full firefighter honors.

“I am saddened to offer my condolences for Captain Joe Gallo who was killed in the line of duty. The entire state of Michigan is grateful for his dedicated service and bravery,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement released today. “As we honor his service to both his community and state, I offer my heartfelt sympathy for his family, friends, and all those who knew him.”

Flags will be lowered at the State Capitol Complex and at all public buildings across Michigan to recognize the "duty, honor, and selfless service of Captain Joe Gallo".

The State also encourages residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations to display flags at half-staff.

The proper protocol for lowering flags to half-staff is to first raise it fully for an instant, and then lower it to the half-staff position. When lowered for the day, the process should be reversed.