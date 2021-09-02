Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for city of Flat Rock, Monroe and Wayne counties due to hazardous fumes

Environmental officials are investigating fumes that were reportedly first detected on Monday.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Monroe County, along with Wayne County and the city of Flat Rock on Thursday.

"My top priority is ensuring that every resource is available to determine where the odor originated so that we can clean up the affected area and prevent further harm," Whitmer said in a statement.

There's no word tonight on exactly what the odor is, however, some Detroit media reports liken it to a gasoline smell.