LANSING, Mich. — Frank Dick, a World War II Purple Heart veteran who went on to become a longtime leader in public education for several area school systems, received top honors at the Michigan state Capitol on Thursday.

State Rep. Bronna Kahle of Adrian and Sen. Dale Zorn on Thursday welcomed the now Lenawee County resident to the Capitol, presenting him with a legislative tribute commemorating his service during World War II. Dick also is a distinguished alumnus of Bowling Green State University, and was named one of the university's "100 Most Prominent Alumni."

“In less than nine months, Frank Dick went from graduating from high school to being entrenched in one of the most famous battles of World War II,” said Zorn, R-Ida. “Frank has led a remarkable life and has continued to build upon his service and leadership as a civilian. Next week, he will travel to Belgium and Luxembourg as part of an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. It is an honor to have him here to show our appreciation for his service.”

“Those who have served our great nation deserve our respect and recognition for their sacrifices,” Kahle said. “Frank’s incredible desire to serve is acknowledged through his time as a soldier in World War II and as he continued to give back to those around him after returning home. It was an honor to have the opportunity to recognize Frank at the Capitol and thank him for his service on behalf of the state of Michigan.”

At 18 years old, Dick answered the call to serve upon graduating high school as member of Patton’s Third Army, 80th Division, 317th Infantry Regiment, Company I, famously known as the Blue Ridge Mountain Boys. He first arrived on the battlefront Dec. 15, 1944, in the Ardennes region of Belgium as the German forces mounted their final major offensive on the Western Front.

Known as the Battle of the Bulge, the German offensive went on to last six brutal weeks and took place during frigid weather conditions, which made even surviving the cold difficult for soldiers. It was here where he became friends with Donald “Don” Guss, a fellow replacement soldier from Louisville, Kentucky.

State Rep. Bronna Kahle on Thursday presented Frank Dick (left) with a legislative tribute at the state Capitol. They were joined on the Senate floor by fellow WWII veteran Victor Cross of Genesee County (right) and Sen. Dale Zorn (center).

Rep. Bronna Kahle

Following the Battle of the Bulge, on Feb. 19, 1945, Dick and Guss found themselves caught using a foxhole for cover. Dick sustained significant injuries from incoming mortar fire during the battle, which resulted in 100 percent disability. For his service and role in the battle, Dick was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, the good conduct medal, and the combat infantry badge, among others.

Dick has gone on to lead a remarkable life, continuing to build upon his service and leadership as a civilian. After being honorably discharged, Frank and his wife Shirley lived throughout northern Ohio and southern Michigan. Dick went on lead the Pandora-Gilboa School District, the Sylvania School District and finally Toledo City Schools. He also became the president of Gleaner Life Insurance Society, was former director for the BGSU Foundation Board and a member of the Adrian College Board of Trustees.

“Having the opportunity to honor these veterans here today is something I will never forget,” Zorn said. “They should be honored and celebrated, as they ensured through their leadership and sacrifice we remain the land of the free and home of the brave.”

To view the full text of the legislative tribute please visit www.RepKahle.com or contact Rep. Kahle’s office at BronnaKahle@house.mi.gov.

