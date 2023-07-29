Baked goods and books | Michigan author brings her passions together at Perrysburg event

A pumpkin bake-off was held to promote Darci Hanna's new book. The event also helped raise money for the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A local Michigan author is excited to be releasing her new pumpkin-themed “cozy mystery” book – and to celebrate, a local teen book organization held a pumpkin-bake off.

On Saturday, booklovers gathered at Gathering Volumes Bookstore in Perrysburg to mingle with the author and show off their baking skills.

The book, which follows the adventures of a former Wall Street banker who quit to run a bakery in a Michigan lighthouse, is the fourth book in the “Beacon Bakeshop Mystery Series”.

Gathering Volumes Bookstore and the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival hosted the fall-themed baking event to promote Hannah’s book.

Prizes were awarded for most creative pumpkin recipes and crowd favorites.

Hannah says she has been to Gathering Volumes five times to promote her books and appreciates the efforts they put in to get the word out about authors and new books.

“I love to meet the people who read my books. The local bookstores have been so wonderful and gracious to us, so it’s such a wonderful thing to visit the smaller bookstores,” said Hannah. “They don’t have a ton of book space, but to know they like to carry our books when there's a million books in the world, that makes me feel very special.”

The event also served a dual purpose of raising money for next year’s Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival.

The Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival is a volunteer organization for book lovers with an aim of giving area students an opportunity to meet their favorite authors as well as introducing them to new authors.

On August 26, the organization will hold their Mystery Gala.

Next year’s book festival will be held on March 9 at Rossford Junior/Senior High School.

Click here if you are interested in learning more about the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival.