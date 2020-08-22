Michigan apple harvest looks good, comparable to 2019

Honeycrisp apples, a consumer favorite, are having an “exceptionally good” growing season.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan apple growers are predicting a good harvest that will look similar to 2019's haul.

The Michigan Apple Committee says this year's harvest will be an estimated 22.5 million bushels, in line with last year’s crop.

Diane Smith, director of the trade group, says she's hearing reports of a good crop with minimal frost damage.

She says honeycrisp apples, a consumer favorite, are having an “exceptionally good” growing season.

Michigan typically is the third-largest apple producer in the U.S. behind New York and top-ranked Washington.

Michigan apples are sold in 32 states and 18 countries.