Metroparks Toledo takes over Main Library on Saturday

The event was designed to expose people to the types of activities available for kids and adults throughout the local metropark system

TOLEDO, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo took over Toledo-Lucas County Public Library on Saturday – bringing nature to an urban environment.



The weekend’s takeover included many activities offered through programs within the Metroparks and was billed as a way to introduce the Metroparks’ outdoor activities to those whose access might be limited.



Kids got to take their shot at archery, climbing ropes and rock walls, as well as urban bird watching, hammocking, ultimate frisbee as well as many other outdoor activities.

At one of the more popular activity sites, a giant rope climbing apparatus was set up under the Main Library’s atrium where kids and others strapped in to see how high they could climb.



The event proved extremely popular as lines of people snaked out the door to participate throughout the morning.

Employees with the Metroparks were happy to see the kids so excited to connect with nature and the activities.

"It's really just to expose people to what we offer for our community and get people involved in outdoor recreation and then our parks. This is a really good way to get into more of our downtown areas and our urban areas to connect with the folks here."



If you missed your chance to participate in the activities at the library, the Metroparks will be hosting an outdoor expo with similar activites on June 11 from noon to 5 p.m. at Glass City Metropark.

The free event will be taking place during the opening weekend celebration of Glass City Metropark and will feature kayaking, rock climbing, mountain biking, Kids Zone and much more.

Check out Toledo Metroparks events calendar for a complete list of the many activities offered for people of all ages.