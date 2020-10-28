Metroparks Toledo receives top national honor

Toledo's parks system is the recipient of the National Gold Medal Award for excellence by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo is getting some national recognition.

The parks system was given a National Gold Medal Award tonight for excellence in parks and recreation management.

The top honor of the Grand Plaque was presented by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.

Metroparks Toledo was among 20 park and recreation agencies and four military installations across the US and in Germany to receive the Finalists award.