Metroparks Toledo receives top national honor

TOLEDO, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo is getting some national recognition.
The parks system was given a National Gold Medal Award tonight for excellence in parks and recreation management.
The top honor of the Grand Plaque was presented by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.
Metroparks Toledo was among 20 park and recreation agencies and four military installations across the US and in Germany to receive the Finalists award.
“It says a lot about our community that it has supported the top park system in the country,” said Dave Zenk, executive director, in a press release. “We are shattering negative stereotypes about the ‘Rust Belt’ as people around the country learn about our incomparable quality of life. On behalf of our board, I want to thank our talented team for its dedication to achieving the highest level of professional standards.”