Metroparks Toledo holding wilderness survival competitions Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — How are your survivor skills? Do you think you have what it takes to survive in the wild?

You can test those skills on Sunday during Metroparks Toledo Survivor Games competition.

The competition is not unlike what you might see on the CBS show Survivor.

Teams (or tribes) will be competing in a series of wilderness survival challenges to earn fire building supplies.

As of Saturday afternoon, slots were still open for teams of between 2 and 5 people.

The competition culminates at a “tribal council”, in which tribes will compete (using supplies they have won) to be the first to build a fire, burn through a string, and raise their flag for victory.

All ages are welcome in the competition, which begins at 1 p.m. at Oak Openings Preserve Metropark Buehner Center.

Tickets to compete in the event are $20.

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt

If survival skills aren’t your speed, Metroparks Toledo will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day themed scavenger hunt on Saturday March 18.

Participants will solve riddles and find nature clues along the way.

The family friendly event will take place at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark starting at 1 p.m.

The cost to participate is just $3.

The event will go on rain or shine so participants are asked to dress for the weather.

Metroparks Toledo runs many other programs and events year-round to help you and your family get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

