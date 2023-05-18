Metroparks Toledo activities, events make for affordable and exciting summer getaways

Try canoeing, hiking, rock climbing and more: Toledo's 19 Metroparks have a lot to offer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Looking for a family trip this summer but don't want to break the bank? Check out Metroparks Toledo for day trips and activities the entire family can enjoy.



There are 19 Metroparks in total in the region, plus special use areas, regional trails connecting parks and water trails.



The Metroparks have a list of activities to do for the whole family, including archery, backpacking, camping, hiking and canoeing. Specifically, visitors should mark their calendars for the weekend of June 9 through 11, when the organization celebrates the grand opening of the second phase of the Glass City Metropark.

Weekend festivities include a lineup of family activities, including a concert, a skating party and the opening of The Garden by Poco Piatti, a brand new restaurant, in addition to other events and activities.

Metroparks organizers said the new park has a variety of year-round features to enjoy.

"The ribbon, which is an ice skating or roller skating ribbon, which you skate on, it's a thousand feet long," Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo Scott Carpenter said. "Market Hall will house The Garden by Poco Piatti, the first restaurant in a Metropark."



If joins some of the activities Metroparks Toledo has to offer you have to register ahead of time, to do so click here.