Metroparks Toledo offering COVID-19 vaccine at local parks

Everyone who receives a vaccine will get a $15 gift card to a Toledo restaurant and be entered to win an overnight stay at the Oak Openings treehouses.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three community groups are coming together to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at local metroparks.

Metroparks Toledo, the V Project and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department are offering the vaccine at three metroparks through the end of July. Everyone who receives a vaccine will be entered into a drawing to win an overnight stay in a six-person treehouse at Oak Openings.

Everyone will receive a $15 gift card to an area restaurant. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available on the following days:

  • Oak Openings Metropark, 5440 Wilkins Rd., Whitehouse - July 17 and 18
  • Pearson Metropark, 761 S. Lallendorf Rd., Oregon - July 24 and 25
  • Farnsworth Metropark, 8505 S. River Rd., Waterville - July 31

