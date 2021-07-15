Metroparks Toledo offering COVID-19 vaccine at local parks

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three community groups are coming together to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at local metroparks.
Metroparks Toledo, the V Project and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department are offering the vaccine at three metroparks through the end of July. Everyone who receives a vaccine will be entered into a drawing to win an overnight stay in a six-person treehouse at Oak Openings.
Everyone will receive a $15 gift card to an area restaurant. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available on the following days:
- Oak Openings Metropark, 5440 Wilkins Rd., Whitehouse - July 17 and 18
- Pearson Metropark, 761 S. Lallendorf Rd., Oregon - July 24 and 25
- Farnsworth Metropark, 8505 S. River Rd., Waterville - July 31