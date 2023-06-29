Outdoor programming cancelled due to air quality concerns, Metroparks officials say

All summer camp activities have been moved indoors, officials said.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo canceled all outdoor public programming Thursday, after air quality levels in parts of northwest Ohio reached "very unhealthy levels."

According to a Facebook post, parks officials have cancelled all public outdoor programs and events, including Canal Experience boat runs and the Noon Tunes concert scheduled at Wildwood Preserve. Meanwhile, all summer

The Isaac Ludwig Mill will remain open and operate on normal hours.

