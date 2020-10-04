Many of us in northwest Ohio have been taking advantage of the Toledo Metroparks over the past few weeks. Although they were crowding up last month, Metropark officials said people are doing their part to maintain distance right now.

"We continuously remind people to use the Metroparks as a place to get away from people not to meet up with people and most folks are following that and taking it very seriously," said Scott Carpenter with the Toledo Metroparks.

Carpenter said people are doing a good job maintaining distance while visiting the Metroparks .

If you go to a park and find it is crowded, you're being asked to find another spot. Parking at the more popular parks, like Side Cut and Wildwood, is being limited in order to prevent crowding issues. Park rangers are also closing off entrances if a park gets too crowded.

"We want to keep the parks open. So we know a lot of eyes are on us and we're doing our best to keep everyone in the park safe," said Carpenter.

While using Metropark trails, runners and walkers are advised to travel and to not run in groups, keep everything single file, so people can pass if need be.

