TOLEDO, Ohio — It's not everyday that something seemingly small like a car theft leads to the arrest of nationwide gang members, but in June of 2018, a local metropark ranger’s quick wit helped put suspects behind bars.

Metropark Ranger and Detective Steve Oneail was investigating a motor vehicle theft and doing surveillance on one suspect. He said one thing led to another and he found out through Facebook who the suspect member of the Felony Lane Gang.

"We were able to identify seven suspects through the investigation, four of which are now facing federal charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. It was a neat thing to be able to accomplish for our ranger department and be able to connect the dots the way we did," Oneail said.

His accomplishment also got him recognition from FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The gang is based out of Florida and they prey on people who leave their bags, purses and wallets in vehicles unattended.

Although there were only five motor vehicle thefts out of all the Toledo Metroparks, people should still be aware.

Oneal said the best thing people can do is watch their surroundings and make sure they don't leave any valuables inside their vehicles at all.