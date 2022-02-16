Metropark officials preparing for potential ice jams at Side Cut

The park experienced extensive damage back in 2019 after ice jams ruined roads and bridges

MAUMEE, Ohio — Officials at Side Cut Metropark have already removed picnic tables and benches, in anticipation of the possibility of ice jams later this week.

Back in 2019, flooding quickly changed to piles of ice jams at the park, which damaged parts of the road, bridges and sections of the playground.

The damage was so extensive that parts of River Road at Side Cut did not open back up for nearly three months.

Bob Hickman, the Parks Services Supervisor at Side Cut explains how the weather conditions and past situations with ice jams have caused concern.

Ahead of the rain and quick temperature drop we are expecting this week, park officials have already started preparing. Park benches, picnic tables and other items throughout the park have been removed as a precaution.

Additionally, Side Cut is a flood plane, meaning it is built to handle flooding. The water is meant to come to the lower section of the park and offset where the water goes.

"The concern is the ground is still frozen so the water has nowhere to go. Then also with the snow that’s already here whether it’s gonna be a fast thaw or a slow thaw. Then all the tributaries from here to Indiana jump in to the river so the river can move up and down very fast" said Hickman.