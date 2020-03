DELTA, Ohio — A fire is reported to be active at MetalX in Delta, according to the Wauseon Fire Department.

Motorists are urged to avoid US20A and Ohio 109 at this time.

As of right now numerous departments have been dispatch with fire showing in a large pile, according to Wauseon fire.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated with information as it becomes available.