TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health systems hosted a packed house after the hospital held its first human trafficking conference.

Officials with Mercy Health said the numbers proved just how important and serious human trafficking is in our area.

"This is such a global problem with human trafficking and we're aware that we can't do this alone" said Mercy Health Trauma Recovery Supervisor, Oralee Macklenar.

That's why Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center created this conference. Officials at the hospital understand the biggest way to tackle human trafficking in northwest Ohio is to collaborate with other groups in the area.

"The reason that we're doing the trafficking awareness conference today is really to increase awareness. We've had amazing speakers in the area who are experts on human trafficking," said Macklenar.

Topics ranged from ways to spot human trafficking to the statistics and impact in our area. Most of the people in attendance were community professionals who are likely to see victims of human trafficking more often.

Kathy Jeffery, who was attending, said she was there to learn more about human trafficking and how she can do her part to help outside of being a registered nurse.

"To be more aware, look at people, see what's going on in their lives. don't judge people especially kids. They're so vulnerable," said Jeffery.

Although this is their first year doing the conference, officials said the response was great.

They plan on doing it next year and will hold it in a larger space to accommodate more people.

RELATED: Local agencies bringing awareness to National Human Trafficking Awareness month

RELATED: Maumee police to learn from federal task force on human trafficking

RELATED: VERIFY: Does this map pinpoint human trafficking hotspots?