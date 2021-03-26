Mercy Health program promotes 'Healthy Bones'

The Healthy Bones program aims to prevent fractures and osteoporosis

TOLEDO, Ohio — As we age our bodies don't seem to heal as quickly as they used to, and in some cases, injuries can be a sign that something bigger is going on.

"I did everything right. Good nutrition. I take my vitamins, weight-bearing exercise," says Mercy Health patient Lauri Oakes.

She considers herself to be a healthy person. In addition to a good diet, she's active and particularly likes horseback riding.

Oakes was surprised when at the age of 52, the slight twist of an ankle turned into a fairly serious injury.

"It turns out I had a fracture in the side of my foot," she said. "Which is, only that kind of fracture, is from what we call a fragility fracture."

That's a fracture caused from a fall from standing height or less, which could mean there's an underlying problem with the bones.

Oakes learned about Mercy Health's Healthy Bones program and got a bone density scan.

"That's when I was diagnosed with osteoporosis and pretty bad, especially for a person like me who supposedly did everything right," she said.

The Healthy Bones program is designed to work with patients like Oakes to prevent future fractures from happening and also identify patients who might be at risk for fragility fractures, particularly post-menopausal women.

"We talk about for our older, female patients we talk about when they went through menopause. We talk about things like smoking, the amount of vitamin D, calcium, weight-bearing exercise, family history of osteoporosis," said Dr. J.A. Smith, medical director of sports medicine for Mercy Health.

Dr. Smith says it's important to education patients on how to keep their bones healthy and strong because one slip and fall could lead to devastating outcomes.

"After the age of 70, if you were to have a hip fracture your all-cause mortality, meaning your chance for death after that in the first year, is close to 50 percent. And that's just insane," he said.

For Oakes, she's on medication and managing her osteoporosis, allowing her to enjoy her horses.

"It's about preserving yourself now for the devastation that could be if you don't take care of your bones," she said.