PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Mercy Health physician practices at the Village Square Medical Office Building will be relocating temporarily due to a minor fire Tuesday night.

These practices will remain in the designated temporary spaces while crews work to repair the office building.

Here is a list of locations and where they will be moving to for the time being:

Mercy Health – Perrysburg Primary Care and Mercy Health – Perrysburg Walk-in

These practices have been temporarily been relocated to 12623 Eckel Junction, Suite 2600 Entrance C Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Perrysburg Primary Care: 419-872-3213

Perrysburg Walk-in: 567-368-1216

Mercy Health – Village Square Pediatrics and Mercy Health –Perrysburg Ob/Gyn

These practices have temporarily relocated to 6855 Spring Valley, Suite 125 Holland, OH 43528.

Perrysburg OB/Gyn: 419-872-3207

Village Square Pediatrics: 419-872-3243

Mercy Health Physicians stated in a press release that their team is working to contact patients in an effort to update them on the status of their appointments and provide further direction.

We will continue to keep you updated.

