Sweet rides on display at Mercy Health Police car show, school supply drive

Not only was the community able to check out some classic rides, but they were also able to help kids as the return to school kicks into high gear.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The parking lot of Mercy Health's Perrysburg Hospital was filled with all types of cars for the 1st annual Mercy Health Police car show.

Every year, the police officers at Mercy Health try to get involved in the community, by doing some type of service project or holding a fundraiser.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, they wanted something outdoors where the community could be involved.

"We put this out to our team, what do we want to do this year to give back to the community? A couple of our officers came up with this car show, which we thought was a great idea" Mercy Health's Director of Protective Services and Police Chief Everett Wehrly said.

His officers were able to plan and execute their first-ever car show in less than six months.

They say their biggest goal was to hold an event they liked and thought others would like as well.

"It started as a kid, growing up my dad was really into cars. I grew up in the metro Detroit area, Motor City, so that was it for me honestly. I always grew up around it" event organizer, Officer Michael Basler said.

"Growing up, my mom took me to car shows and everything about cars growing up. So, it just felt right and natural and a good thing to do in the summer. Everybody loves cars; classic cars, new cars, it's all great" event organizer, Officer Michael Shaffer said.

But there's also a twist to the car show. Mercy Health Police Officers asked the community to bring school supplies to fill up one of their cruisers to help families as they head back to school.

"We know the hardship COVID has caused on many families, so we thought we could help out a little bit, by giving some school supplies to maybe help lessen the financial burden for families that may be struggling due to the impact of COVID," Chief Wehrly said.

With many school districts heading back to full in-person learning, they felt it was important to make sure students have what they need after all the changes last year.

The officers said they didn't know what to expect for turnout in their first-ever car show, but say after today's attendance they are definitely looking forward to doing it next year.