TOLEDO, Ohio — After an agreement between Mercy Health St. Vincent and the UAW could not be reached, more than 2,000 nurses are preparing to go on strike Monday.

READ MORE: Thousands of Mercy St. Vincent workers plan to strike by Monday

"We want to make sure the public and the press know what's going to happen later today. We fully expect to see a picket line at 4:30 p.m., unfortunately," said Sandy Theis, one of the organizers of the strike. "The nurses are heartbroken. It's National Nurses Week and many of them are going to walk into the hospital and walk out and join the picket line."

There are a number of issues Mercy employees are upset about, but ultimately it boils down to health-care coverage, a changing hospital environment and claims of nurses being overworked.

Mercy St. Vincent workers say oftentimes they are working too many hours and are on-call more often than they should be.

Additionally, the UAW says the workers healthcare coverage is not when they consider an acceptable package.

Negotiations to try and resolve these issues have been going on since July 30th and UAW members announced their plan to go on strike about two weeks ago.

"I'm overwhelmed at just their misunderstanding of what's really going on. I mean, we nurses miss lunch, we miss breaks. We can work nine hours without really going to the bathroom unless we ask somebody to cover our patients," said nurse Latonya McDonald Greenlee.

Theis says the nurses absolutely do not want to strike.

"I think all the different unions have made that perfectly clear, but when you have over 60 bargaining sessions over 9 months, if there was a fair and just and equitable proposal put on the table, the union would've accepted it and that hasn't been the case," said Theis. "The UAW represents the hospital workers here and they've ratified eight contracts with other people they represent during the time that nothing has really happened at Mercy Health St. V's, so I think the UAW has distinguished itself as being willing to bargain in good faith."

Nurses want to stress the issue isn't about money, it's about making sure they can safely take care of their patients.

"When you're fatigued and you're tired, you're stressed and overworked. It becomes harder and harder to provide the car these patients deserve and that's why I feel this is so important, yet it's also unnerving," said OR nurse Michele Powers.

Mercy Health leaders feel they've offered a competitive proposal. They also say they've tried to set up meeting with the UAW since the strike notice was issued, but claim the UAW cancelled those meetings.

However, union leaders say they have never walked away from negotiations.

"The hospital has been accusing the union of not being willing to show up at the bargaining table. There was an April 23 email and they said to the nurses, 'we met with you, you gave us our proposal, that was our last and best offer and we will say the same thing to the other units.' Well, why would you come to the table and talk to them if they've already made it clear that they're done?" said Theis.

Mercy Health officials say in the 56 negotiating sessions they've had, the UAW's message has been unclear and is constantly changing. They feel they've offered a competitive proposal that the UAW leadership once agreed to.

The nurses are not only concerned about getting what they want out of the strike, but also about their patients not getting what they need.

Theis says if Mercy brings in new workers, the patients won't have the same relationships with them as the other nurses who are now going on strike.

"The nurses don't want to leave their patients, and Mercy serves some of the most vulnerable patients in northwest Ohio. They have relationships with them and [the nurses] deal with a lot of trauma patients, and so those nurses will not be there to continue to provide the care that they've always provided. That's why they became nurses."

Theis says there is a briefing planned sometime on Monday to get everyone on the same page with the strike.

"There's a lot of logistics for stuff like this, and so the different unions are making sure they communicate with their people and trying to communicate with the public. It's a big deal, there are a lot of people there and it's a big hospital."

Theis says not only will nurses and patients being affected by the strike, but the community as well.

"We are stunned by the overwhelming support we've received from the community, from our allies and just from people who think this is just really unfair," said Theis.

Mercy Health officials say they will not punish the workers who decide to strike, and workers are encouraged to take their jobs back at any point.