TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health Children's Hospital and Nationwide Children's Hospital have entered into an affiliation to enhance pediatric health services for children and their families in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, leaders announced Tuesday.

The two hospitals signed an agreement offering patients at Mercy Health Children's Hospital access to Nationwide Children's Hospital's pediatric clinical expertise.

Nationwide is a nationally recognized pediatric hospital and research center and consistently has been named on the U.S. News and World Report's Honor Roll list of America's top 10 children's hospitals.

The goal is to help children and families access the pediatric care they need without having to leave their own community, according to hospital officials.

President and Chief Development Officer at Mercy, Tim Koder, said that the agreement will have no impact on the children's hospital's contract with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Additionally, Nationwide Children's has agreed that Mercy Health Foundation Greater Toledo is the fundraising organization in northwest Ohio.

