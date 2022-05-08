Mercy Health's mobile mammography unit brings screening access to women across NW Ohio

"It's convenient, it's quick," the van's Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Gunderman said. The "mamm van" can potentially help with early detection of breast cancer.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A mobile mammography unit from Mercy Health can potentially help with early detection of breast cancer and is once again making its rounds in northwest Ohio.

"It is so incredibly important that women take the time to get their screening mammogram," Stephanie Gunderman, the outreach coordinator for the "mamm van," said. "Following American Cancer guidelines, they recommend women begin their screening at the age of 40. If they have a family history, it is really important that you speak to your health care provider to see if they would want you to start screening early."

But staying up to date on those preventative health screenings isn't always easy for everyone.

The van offers safe and easy mammography screenings at convenient locations throughout several counties.

"It's convenient, it's quick," Gunderman said. "Our appointment times are 20 minutes and we're pretty good at getting patients in and out safely with great care in that time frame."

Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers. The Breast and Cervical Cancer Project can help those who are not covered.

"Our project allows women that don't have insurance, or if they have insurance with a high out-of-pocket deductible, we make sure they're getting those life-saving screenings at no cost," Fulton County Health Department BCCP Director Erica Miller said.

It's funded through the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC and aims to make sure no woman goes unscreened.

"We love this mission, the work that we're doing, being able to talk to these women that are so grateful," Miller said. "We were able to connect them to these services and they caught their breast cancer early and they had their treatment. We've had so many women call, telling us, 'you saved our life.' There's nothing better than hearing that from someone we've helped."

Below is a list of the upcoming locations the mobile mammography unit will be.

Saturday, August 6

Rock the Block at Navarre Park

1001 White Street, Oregon, Ohio 43616

Tuesday, August 9

Mercy Health - Oregon Clinic/Bay Meadows Family Medicine,

3851 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH 43616

Wednesday, August 10

Old West End Community Health Center.

2244 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43520

Thursday, August 11

Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care

22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558

Friday, August 12

Mercy Health - Jefferson Family Medicine

2200 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo, OH 43604

Wednesday, August 17

Mercy Health – Franklin Family Medicine

2213 Franklin Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43620

Friday, August 19

Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care

1222 Pray Boulevard, Waterville, OH 43566

Saturday, August 20

African American Male Wellness Walk

545 Indiana Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604

Tuesday, August 23

Bryan Community Health Center

228 South Main Street, Bryan, OH 43506

Thursday, August 25

Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care

22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558

Friday, August 26

Tiffin Community Health Center

1344 Seneca Avenue, Tiffin, OH 44883

Wednesday, August 31

Starbright Primary Care