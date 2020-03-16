TOLEDO, Ohio — The highly anticipated 2020 Mercy Health Glass City Marathon will not be held this year amid COVID-19 uncertainty.

Mercy Health says the tough decision was made with heavy hearts.

"Our Board of Directors, in close coordination with our title sponsor, Medical Director, and the Lucas County Health Department, weighed and evaluated every option possible," the organization said in a statement Monday afternoon.

The organization said moving the date later this spring still would not guarantee the chance of running.

A date in the fall would hurt the industry due to the several other marathons scheduled in Ohio and the other scheduled events they are partnered with in the region.

Participants who have already paid for registration this year will automatically be deferred to 2021's marathon scheduled for April 23-25.

Runners can manage shirt sizes, transfer distance within the event as needed when registration reopens.

A virtual option is also available and further instructions on the topic will be sent out soon.

"You have been training very hard these past several weeks, but the best thing about our running community is the positivity it spreads, and the relationships it builds," the organization said in the statement.

You can stay updated regarding next year's marathon here.

Mercy Health is encouraging runners to "stay healthy, stay positive and stay running."

