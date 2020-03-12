Mercy Health - Children's Hospital is being acquired by Nationwide Health in 2022

The health systems became formal affiliates on Jan. 1, 2020.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital will acquire Mercy Health — Children's Hospital effective January 1, 2022, as an extension of their existing collaborative partnership.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Mercy Health — Children's Hospital became formal affiliates on Jan. 1, 2020. Since that time, they have partnered closely to advance subspecialty pediatric physician recruitment, enhance continuing medical education and improve care coordination for families in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Following the transition, the current facility space that houses Mercy Health – Children’s Hospital will be leased by Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Other details regarding staffing and operations are still being finalized by Bon Secours Mercy Health and Nationwide Children’s Hospital as they work collaboratively to prepare for the transition.

“Since 1999, Mercy Health – Children’s Hospital has provided the highest quality, most compassionate care for children throughout our community,” said Bob Baxter, president of Mercy Health - Toledo. “This will continue to be the mission, and children and families will benefit from having Nationwide Children’s expertise and resources in our community.”

Nationwide Children’s Hospital said it is committed to continuing the legacy developed by Mercy Health – Children’s Hospital and will look to enhance the clinical care of patients and families through additional physician recruitment, investing in future programs and families.

“I am excited to welcome Nationwide Children’s Hospital even more tightly into our community,” said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “Our community thanks Mercy Health for bringing in a world-class partner and recognizes its leadership in putting the needs of our children and families first.”

"Mercy Health has long cared for the most vulnerable of our community and I’m pleased to see that they have brought in a partner who shares that vision of providing the highest-quality of care to all in need,” added Ohio Representative Paula Hicks-Hudson. “Our children deserve to receive the world-class care that Nationwide Children’s is known for and I’m looking forward to welcoming Nationwide as a permanent member of our region.”

Following the transition, the two health systems will continue to collaborate through and beyond this transition via population health initiatives and research integration.

“Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Mercy Health – Children’s Hospital share a mission to advance pediatric health care services for children and their families in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan,” said Rick Miller, chief operating officer of Nationwide Children’s. “Families and patients benefit from having world-class programs right in their community where we can more seamlessly provide high-quality, family-centered care.”