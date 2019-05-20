TOLEDO, Ohio — The first of three meetings to put an end on the health care workers' strike between UAW leaders and Mercy Health officials was Monday.

These meetings are happening on neutral territory and with a federal mediator present.

"There's going to be pressure on both sides but as long as they're in the same room talking, that's the first step," one St. Vincent worker said.

At first, Mercy Health asked the union to bring them new proposals and solutions. But over the weekend, the UAW released a statement asking Mercy Health to do the same.

Monday marked exactly two weeks since this strike started and it's the first time both sides are meeting.

What lead up to the predicament:

The contract negotiating issues have been ongoing since late July. Over the course of the following 9-months, the two sides met 56 times to try and work out a deal. Mid-April of this year is when things got tough.

UAW members claim they overwhelmingly voted against Mercy's 'last, best and final' offer.

Some nurses who crossed the picket line said there was another offer from the hospital they never saw because union leaders did not show it to them.

However, union leaders claim this offer was no different from the previous one.That's why on April 26th the 10-day notice for the strike was issued.

Mercy Health said they tried to set up meetings with the UAW after the strike notice, but that those meetings were cancelled. The union, on the other hand, claims they never walked away from negotiating sessions.

Since going on strike two weeks ago, no deal has been reached. As the the two-week mark was reached, many workers said they are hoping something changes

"I hope we get what we are asking for so we can get back and take care of our patients," a St. Vincent worker said.

The meetings will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.