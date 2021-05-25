Mercy College sees big enrollment spike for the summer semester

After dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, the college says their enrollment numbers doubled for this summer compared to last.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There is a bright spot for an area college as it starts the first week of summer classes.

Mercy College announced it has seen enrollment numbers double this year compared to last. They are at a record high for the summer with more than 850 students enrolled for the semester and 125 of them are new.

The increase is a result of a few factors, according to college officials.

"[We have] a couple of new programs starting," Vice President of Academic Affairs Ken Ryalls said. "We have a Masters of Science in physician assistant and an accelerated BSN program that we're really excited about going, so that's bolstered the numbers as well."

There's also a big interest in healthcare right now.

Ryalls says this is partly because of the shortage of workers in the industry, but also because it's a stable career.

"People want to help," he said. "With the prevalence of COVID and just the focus on health problems in the United States and healthcare, people are really excited about getting into healthcare and pursuing a career in this area."

The college had stable enrollment throughout the pandemic and believes this increase is a good sign for numbers in the years to come.

"We've kind of been hoping that this is really an indication that people are starting to know what Mercy does," Ryalls said. "And how important the work we do is."