Officials rescued the driver from the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — A driver was rescued and taken to the hospital on Friday morning after driving through a guard rail into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake.

According to the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department, officials responded at around 8 a.m. after hearing reports of a vehicle in Lake Erie off Twilight Drive.

Upon arriving at the scene, officials discovered that the vehicle allegedly drove into a guard rail at the end of a road and went down a steep embankment, entering into Lake Erie.

Rescue units from Mentor-on-the-Lake, Mentor and Grand River rescued the driver, that was in the water when they arrived. The driver was taken to Lake West Hospital.

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police and Fire units responded to Twilight Dr. shortly after 8 a.m. this morning for a report of a... Posted by Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department on Friday, November 25, 2022

The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

At this time, no other details have been released. Stay with 3News as we learn more regarding this incident.