The star-spangled banner was flying from its pole when its rope broke. An unknown man driving by noticed the issue and grabbed the flag before it could get away.

"You are a true patriot!"

That's what one Mentor man is saying to a person who preserved his and his wife's detached American flag earlier this week in Mentor.

According to another Facebook post from Michelle Burnett, the star-spangled banner was flying from its pole in her parents' yard when its rope broke. Around this time, an unknown man driving by noticed the issue and grabbed the flag before it could get away. He then folded it up and placed it on the front porch.

Surveillance footage from the house captures the entire moment. You can watch it in the player below:

The family says the flag is now back up and flying once again, but they are still searching for the Good Samaritan who saved it. Let them know if you know who he is so they can thank him in person!