FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay police are looking for a mental health patient who fled from authorities twice on Monday.

Officers were first dispatched to the Blanchard Valley Hospital ER around 12:50 p.m. after the man fled the hospital in a southwest direction during a mental health screening and treatment plan.

Officers searched the area and made the decision to lock down Chamberlain Hill Elementary School as a precaution while they searched for the man.

Police say the man was not located at the time of the search, but was found by another agency later in the night and taken back to Blanchard Valley Hospital by ambulance.

Police say the man then fled again, running from the ambulance in a southwest direction, and has not been located.

The man is described as a white male standing at 5'11" weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and wearing only a hospital gown. Police say he also had dark paint on his face.

Police say there have been no threats or threatening actions to the general public in this matter and ask anyone who sees him to call your local law enforcement agency.