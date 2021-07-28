Mental health expert suggests working hard, but playing harder

Advocates are applauding gymnast Simone Biles for putting her mental health above competition.

Mental health experts say we all have something to learn from gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from Olympic competition this week.

While it's important to work hard, it's even more important to play harder.

It's stressful being on the world stage and defending gold medals. Biles knew she'd had enough of the pressure.

"I was just like shaking, could barely nap," she explained in a news conference. "I've just never felt like this going into a competition before and I tried to go out here and have fun and warm-up in the back a little bit better, but then once I came out here I was like, 'No, mental's not there.'"

Biles says she needed to let the girls get the job done and focus on herself. It's a decision gaining the attention and applause of mental health advocates everywhere.

"We live in a culture that is just absolutely obsessed with production, with achievement. We go, go, go, go, go at such a fast pace," says Beth Peterson, a therapist with Milan Christian Counseling.

Peterson says Biles's play, something she found joy in, became work.

"Burnout, what we see, it leads to depression," Peterson said. "And depression, we believe, is the brain's way of saying, 'I need a break.'"

Peterson says work is important because it gives us structure, fulfillment and purpose, but you have to strike the right balance between work and play.

"Just be intentional about finding laughter," she said. "Learning to laugh at yourself. Learning to dance while doing your housework."

Peterson says to simply get outside and unplug in nature. She said to pay attention to the radar within yourself that tells you to take a break.