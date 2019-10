TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were victims of a robbery after they believed they were driving to meet up with a girl they met online.

Police say 21-year-old Brandon Murphy and 21-year-old Thomas Smith drove to 2001 Starr to meet up with a girl, but were instead robbed by two unknown Hispanic males.

The victims told police the two suspects ordered onto the ground at gunpoint and stole cash from them before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

No one was injured. The incident is under investigation.