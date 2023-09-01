Former Memphis basketball player convicted of assaulting BGSU player in postgame punch

Jamirah Shutes changed her not guilty plea to no contest and was found guilty in Bowling Green Municipal Court of punching former BGSU player Elissa Brett.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A former Memphis women's basketball player was convicted of assault Friday for punching a BGSU player in a postgame handshake line in March.

Jamirah Shutes changed her previous plea of not guilty to no contest and was found guilty in Bowling Green Municipal Court.

Shutes punched former BGSU player Elissa Brett as both teams were moving through a handshake line after the Falcons beat the Tigers 73-60 in a WNIT game at the Stroh Center. Shutes and Brett two appeared to exchange words before the incident.

