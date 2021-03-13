x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Memorial service to honor Stone Foltz at BGSU Sunday

The remembrance is being held outdoors at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. BGSU President Rodney Rogers will speak, as well as students and friends of Stone Foltz.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A remembrance ceremony to honor the life of Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz will take place Sunday.

The memorial service will be held outdoors at the Doyt L. Perry Stadium at 6:30 p.m. The west side gates will open at 6 p.m. The community is invited to attend.

BGSU President Rodney Rogers, students and friends of Foltz will speak at the service. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place, with facial coverings and social distancing required.

Foltz died March 7, days after an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol that occurred at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus event on March 4.

RELATED: 20-year-old BGSU student Stone Foltz has died following alleged fraternity hazing

PHOTOS | 'I didn't have to know him to care about him' - Remembering Stone Foltz

1 / 6
WTOL 11
A memorial to BGSU student Stone Foltz is started in the area of Greek Village on campus at Bowling Green State University.

RELATED VIDEO:

Related Articles