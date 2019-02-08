BRYAN, Ohio — It was a memorial motorcycle ride Thursday night through Northwest Ohio's heartland for a fallen hero.

They started in Bryan and drove their way through Stryker, Defiance, Archbold, West Unity, Edon and Edgerton a 75 mile trek honoring the life of 20-year-old Army Private Brandon Kreischer.

"We have a soldier. American soldier. We need to be here for that," said Dena Sailer.

"Paid the ultimate sacrifice. It's the least I can do. Support him and his family," added Mike Hahn.

Private Kreischer was killed by an Afghan soldier, part of an insider attack. The gunman was wounded and taken into custody.

Private Kreischer is from Stryker and graduated from Bryan High School.

He enlisted in 2018 and became a paratrooper out of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.

Many of the bikers rode on this night because they're veterans.

"I'm a vet and he's lost. So I'm here to honor him. Keep his memory," said Craig Hart.

But for some roaring down the roadway Sgt. Kreischer's death is a personal journey.

"Family. Family. My niece is married to him," according to Rick Martenies.

Private Kreischer's body has been returned to the United States. No word yet on funeral arrangements.