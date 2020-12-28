Members of the Ohio National Guard have begun receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Approximately 500 Guard members will be vaccinated.

OHIO, USA — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above originally aired on December 21, 2020.

For months, the Ohio National Guard has worked to assist those on the frontlines in fighting the pandemic. Now, they're being provided a layer of protection.

In a press released issued Monday, the Guard confirmed that its members began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

“We’ve been supporting our state since March in the fight against COVID-19. I’m incredibly proud of the work being done by our men and women,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general and commander of the Ohio National Guard. “Their health and safety is a top priority. The vaccine will help protect them, their families, and their communities.”

Approximately 500 Guard members who have been assisting at long-term care facilities, COVID-19 testing sites and food banks, will be vaccinated.

Even though the vaccine is available, Ohio National Guard members will continue to adhere to all public health standards issued by the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health.

The doses of vaccines being allocated for Guardsmen are being pulled from a Defense Department pilot program separate from the doses of vaccine the state of Ohio is currently receiving for front-line civilian health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.