TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing says four Stinger Airmen will be joining other Ohio National Guard members in supporting the medical staff at The Federal Correctional Institution Elkton in Lisbon, Ohio.

Three doctors and one nurse from the 180th have been assigned to the prison to help provide treatment to both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

The fighter wing says they are proud of the Stingers for continuing the Ohio National Guard's long history of supporting the state and national during emergencies or disasters.

"When our state calls, we answer," the 180th said in a Facebook post.

180th Fighter Wing STINGER AIRMEN ANSWER CALL TO VOLUNTEER Four of our Stinger Airmen... , three doctors and one nurse, assigned to the 180FW Medical Group, will be joining approximately 30 other Ohio National Guard members supporting medical staff at The Federal Correctional Institution, Elkton, in Columbiana County.





