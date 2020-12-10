Members of 180th Fighter Wing to depart for overseas deployment Tuesday

Residents may hear the F-16 fighter jets taking off in the early-morning hours as the airmen depart for an overseas Aerospace Expeditionary Force deployment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Members of the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will depart for an overseas Aerospace Expeditionary Force deployment on Tuesday.

Residents may hear or see the F-16 fighter jets taking off between midnight and 6 a.m. on Oct. 13 as the airmen depart.

The 180th says the F-16 deployment is "part of a 300 Airman aviation package to combat zones, within the Central Command area of responsibility, to enhance our country's national security objectives."

The 180th Fighter Wing currently has an additional 100 members deployed to six countries around the world, providing operational capabilities and dominance in air, space and cyberspace while also enhancing strategic deterrence around the globe.

For the safety of the Airmen and for security purposes, details of various deployments and operations are not available at this time.