GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer has temporarily stopped accepting product returns at all customer service desks, leaders announced Friday.

The halt in returns will last until April 16 in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The measure includes recalls, exchanges and deposit refunds. If you have a return that is set to expire within that time frame, don't worry; the retailer has extended its eligible return policy to 120 days for all items.

In addition to product returns, Meijer is also temporarily discontinuing Sodastream exchanges, automotive battery returns and carpet cleaner/power washer rentals from Bissell. The store will accept back any previously rented Bissell cleaner or power washer, but is requesting that only the customer touch the equipment and return it to the fixture.

The customer service desk will remain open, however, for lottery, Western Union and postal services.

Meijer already announced several other changes to its daily operations in response to the virus. Those changes include dedicated hours for seniors, customers with chronic health conditions, essential service workers and the store's team members.

New store hours are as follows:

Meijer stores will close overnight at 10 p.m. local time, beginning Friday, March 20, and will open each morning at 8 a.m. local time.

Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 10 p.m. and open each morning at 8 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m. local time.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m. local time.

On Wednesday, leaders also announced their plan to install sneeze guards in check-out lanes, to further protect customers and workers.

