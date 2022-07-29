Hopeful Toledoans snag tickets for shot at $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot ahead of Friday night drawing

The 30th drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot takes place Friday night with a fixed winning chance of 1 in 302 million.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $1.28 billion ahead of Friday's drawing at 11 p.m.

If won, the prize will be the nation's second-largest lottery winning in Mega Millions history.

The odds are 1 in 302 million, but that isn't stopping Toledoans from crossing their fingers and hoping they're the lucky one.

Lottery Express on South Byrne Road in south Toledo had cars lined up in its drive-thru to buy tickets on Friday.

And they all had the same question on their minds: What would I do with the money?

Tim Mueller said he wanted to take care of his son, but also treat his ex-wife since he is a recent divorcee. Others in line, like Yolanda Banks, wanted to help others while giving out some blessings too.

"I'm going to be a good billionaire 'cause I want to try and help my family," Banks said. "My family is most important, and I'm going to make sure I help my church,"

Winners can opt for 29 annuity payments or take a cash payout. However, 24% is taken right off the top for those who take the cash, which would give Friday's possible winner $747.2 million.

Still, it wouldn't stop hopefuls like Amy Richardson. She wants to buy a resort in a tropical paradise and open up an animal shelter if she wins.

The tickets are $2 each and can contain smaller winnings depending on the various numbers.