TIFFIN, Ohio — The eagerly anticipated Monday hearing for Sunny Farms Landfill before the Seneca County Health District has been postponed indefinitely after a Thursday night consent agreement was reached between the landfill and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

At a Feb. 28 meeting, the health board voted with intent to deny the license for the landfill after years of complaints from residents about strong odors in the greater Fostoria area. Board members at that meeting received a standing ovation from frustrated residents when they voted to put Sunny Farms on notice that its license was in jeopardy. The landfill cannot operate without a license.

The landfill was expected to make its case for renewal before the board on Monday at 9:30. However, Ben Nutter, director of Community Relations for Tunnel Hill Partners, the parent company of Sunny Farms, said that the company entered into a consent agreement with the EPA late on Thursday. As a result, the board canceled the Monday morning meeting as it considers its next move.

That was confirmed by the health district. Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer could not be immediately be reached for comment.

According to Nutter, the EPA has ruled that the company is in “substantial compliance” with reporting requirements. He said Sunny Farms has agreed to meet additional requirements set out by the EPA.

“From the beginning when we realized there were issues, we put safeguards and precautions in place and that has been taking effect, and the regulatory agencies are beginning to see that.”

11 Investigates has released a number of stories this year detailing the frustrations of residents, who have complained of health issues and being inconvenienced by sulfur dioxide emissions from the property. The landfill has invested millions of dollars into technology and processes to control the odors.

This story will be updated as more details become available.