Meet the Toledo Zoo's newest leopard cubs this weekend

You can help name them, too!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two adorable snow leopard cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo in June, and now they're ready to make their grand appearance on Friday!

The cubs, one boy and one girl, were born on June 3 to mother Greta and father Shishir.

The Zoo says the cubs are both incredibly bold and rambunctious, so they are expecting a lot of action when they are introduced to their outdoor habitat on Friday.

The Zoo says they need the public's help naming the cubs as well, so stay tuned for how you can do that!

Purchase tickets to see the new cubs on the Toledo Zoo's website.