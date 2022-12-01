Police say the alleged violation 'was discovered after Ferguson failed a random alcohol test conducted at the conclusion of his morning bus run.'

MEDINA, Ohio — Herbert Ferguson, a 56-year-old bus driver for Medina schools, was arrested Wednesday “for operating a bus with students onboard while under the influence of alcohol.”

The Medina Police Department shared details of his arrest on Facebook Thursday morning saying the alleged violation “was discovered after Ferguson failed a random alcohol test conducted at the conclusion of his morning bus run.”

The students on the bus were elementary-aged, according to Medina police.

Police say Ferguson, of Westfield Center, was immediately removed from driving duty per school district policy and he subsequently resigned.

School officials reported the incident to police as officers collected evidence and interviewed Ferguson about the allegations.

“Based on information from the investigation, Ferguson has been preliminarily charged with one count of endangering children,” police said while noting it’s a first-degree misdemeanor.

Ferguson was then booked at the Medina County Jail.

Charges for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and additional counts of endangering children are forthcoming, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

