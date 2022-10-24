Medina High School teacher placed on leave amid FBI investigation

Social studies teacher Kevin Hedrick was put on paid administrative leave on Monday due to an 'open FBI investigation.'

MEDINA, Ohio — A Medina High School teacher has been put on administrative leave after the district announced that he is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In a letter released on Monday evening, Medina City Schools Superintendent Aaron Sable and Medina High School Principal Elisa Tedona announced that social studies teacher Kevin Hedrick was put on paid leave. The leave is effective on Monday and related to an 'open FBI investigation.'

No other details have been provided at this point. The district says it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Below is an excerpt from a letter sent to district parents and Medina High School students:

"Medina High School Social Studies teacher, Kevin Hedrick, has been placed on a paid administrative leave effective 10/24/22. The leave is related to an open FBI investigation. Medina City Schools is fully cooperating with the FBI but cannot make any further comment at this time.

As more information becomes available, we will provide an update. At this time, we can make no further comments or answer any questions."

3News reached out to the Cleveland Division of the FBI and received the following response in an email:

"The FBI considers the facts to determine if there is the possibility of a federal criminal violation, and proceed as appropriate, whether by investigating or referring the matter to the relevant partners.

The wellbeing of students, staff, and stakeholders is the highest priority. Department of Justice guidelines do not allow me to provide more information at this time. As in any given matter, if charges are filed, they will eventually become a matter of public record."

