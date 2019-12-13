MAUMEE, Ohio — A new medicinal marijuana dispensary has officially made it's way to Maumee. The shop is Bloom Medicinals and it's a family owned business with locations throughout Ohio.

Managers at the dispensary said they're excited to be officially open and helping the community.

"It's amazing before we actually opened, we actually gave a tour to the fire chiefs and police. We allowed them to come in, ask all there questions. Been able to help them understand what we're here to do," said Bloom General Manager, Jasmine Viola.

She said they are not looking to push product on people, they want people to be informed and have an enhanced quality of life.

The Maumee Chamber of Commerce said this is something they've been looking forward to as well.

"It's really exciting to have all business and then especially new business, to welcome Bloom, there isn't another facility like this in the area so there's a big need for it," said Maumee Chamber Assistant Director, Colleen Tankoos.

The opening of the dispensary makes them the first in Maumee and the second in Lucas County.

"Our goal is to educate. We want to educate the community members, we want to educate patients, we want to educate anyone that is willing to listen into an alternative form of medicine," said Viola.

The general manager at Bloom said they also plan to host some community events in the future.

