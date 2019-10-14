TOLEDO, Ohio — There are some big decisions for seniors to make this month! The annual enrollment for Medicare starts Tuesday, October 15.

It's that time of year when seniors have to take a hard look at their Medicare plans and decide whether to stay the course, or make a change.

"Everything's working fine right now," Melvin Tomaszewski said.

Tomaszewski said he'll probably stay the course on his plan, but knows every senior is different with their own unique needs and concerns.

"A lot of ladies, the pills cost $50-60 for not even a 30-day supply and they're on a strict budget," Tomaszewski said.

The Maumee Senior Center will have some free resources available to help answer your questions and sort through your coverage.

"We have a benefits consultation monthly with an individual who can sort of take them through that process. We have a speaker this month and there's also an AARP program tomorrow to sort of look at all of these issues," Mary Beth Danford, Maumee Senior Center Program Coordinator said.

You don't have to be a member of the Senior Center to take advantage of these resources.

HealthMarkets can also help you sort through your plan. Licensed insurance agent with the Maumee Office, Kelly Parton said many seniors are concerned about prescription coverage, whether a doctor is in network and gaps in insurance.

"Their dollars only go so far. So, we try to build a plan for them with their Medicare Advantage or Medicare Supplemental that reduces their out of pocket risk. What if the big things happen? So we play the 'what if?' game and show them how to fix that," Parton said.

Annual enrollment closes December 7 and experts said it's best to get started now on a list of questions.

"Get them answered because once you get them answered, you'll think of another question. So then you'll want to come back and get that answered until you're ready to make that change," Danford said.

The Maumee Senior Center is located at 2430 Detroit Ave. in Maumee. Call 419-893-1994 to make an appointment for a benefits consultation.

The AARP will put on a program at the senior center Tuesday, October 15 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

HealthMarkets is at 302 Conant Street in Maumee. You can call Kelly Parton at 614-589-3726 to make an appointment.

