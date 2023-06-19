Toledo Clinic accepting scattered medical records for shredding after tornado damage

Thursday's tornado damaged a medical laboratory, which Toledo Clinic and ProMedica operate in partnership. The damage may have caused medical records to blow away.

TOLEDO, Ohio — When Thursday's storm brought multiple tornadoes through southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio, an EF-2 tornado partially destroyed a local laboratory clinic on Suder Avenue in Point Place.

The building's destruction and winds as fast as 130 mph may have caused patient medical records and documents to blow across the affected area. The Toledo Clinic, who operates the laboratory in partnership with ProMedica, is asking the public to return any medical document they find for proper disposal.

If you find any medical document, you are asked to return it to the Toledo Clinic main campus at 4235 Secor Road in Toledo.

You can also call Toledo Clinic's Risk Management/Compliance department at 419-479-5611 or 419-479-5441 so the organization can arrange to pick up the documents.

Additionally, Toledo Clinic told WTOL 11 those who find documents can drop them off at Washington Township Fire Station at 2469 Shoreland Avenue for proper disposal.

