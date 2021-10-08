Medical professionals urge preventative medicine, maintaining good health as hospitals see influx of patients

The goal is to stop all of Lucas County hospitals from becoming full during the pandemic.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Right now it can be a tricky time to go to the hospital.

All Lucas County hospitals have been on EMS bypass at one time or the other over the last few weeks, causing long wait times and other issues.

But medical professionals are recommending you stay at the forefront of your health to stop from getting sick.

"They just make me feel better for whatever activity I'm gonna get ready to do," said Suzan Hensley, who stopped by the Great Lakes Wellness Clinics in Perrysburg to receive IV Hydration Therapy.

The IVs are filled with different vitamins and minerals, which help Hensley with her anemia.

"There's a lot of vitamins, minerals out there that help boost your immune system. When your immune system is where it needs to be and it has the amount of vitamins and minerals it needs, you're less likely to get infections and less likely to get sick," said Gina Musa, a Nurse Practitioner at the Great Lakes Urgent Care.

She says keeping yourself healthy now, can save you from heading into an emergency room later.

And it's exactly what keeps Hensley coming here.

"When I get them regularly, the last two and a half years I haven't had a bout with bronchitis. Which I usually get in the fall sometime. So, I mean everything I've done with it so far has been a plus for me. Cause I haven't had to go to the doctor and get on medication or breathing treatments," said Hensley.

"Many people at home take their regular multivitamin. Vitamin C, Zinc. That's all very important. But in the long run, if you come and be seen her for IVs it's absorbed differently," said Musa.

Musa says it's absorbed directly into your vein.

But she understands some people may not like needles, and if you're one of them, you should still be taking your vitamins now.

It's especially important with the winter months ahead.