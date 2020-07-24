Medical professional sheds light on the dangers of wearing a mask in extreme heat

Nurse Practitioner, Jessica Hartman, says people should take off their mask when they feel like they are having heat exhaustion.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you pair a statewide mask order with the most recent heat wave, getting heat exhaustion can be very real.

"It's pretty hot. Yeah, you can tell from my face. It's a little red," said Tony Darcangelo, a runner in downtown Toledo.

"It's not bothering me. I'm in the shade," said Marlin Gross who is a DJ with Nyte Life Ent.

According to our team of First Alert meteorologists, this summer is set to be one of the hottest in Toledo history. They say, so far there have been 21, 90-degree days this season already.

And with a statewide mask order in place, it begs the question of when it can cause you heat exhaustion.

"The population that's probably most at risk are the young and the old. So kids, if kids are outside playing, as long as they are at home, they don't have to wear them outside. The elderly definitely has to be careful. If they're outside in those hot conditions," said Nurse Practitioner, Jessica Hartman, with Mercy Health Family Physicians in Perrysburg.

Hartman said that's especially during the prime hours between 12 and 2 p.m.

Averil Wealth, who was dining outside at the Docks in downtown Toledo said it's keeping weary.

"Also afraid for retired people as well. Especially with the heat index the way it was. I mean you really got to be careful," said Welch.

Hartman also recommends not wearing a mask when working out.

"No, I don't think so. I think it makes you even hotter almost. And that just puts you more at risk. So if you're outside running, I would not wear a mask. As long as you're able to social distance and be within 6 feet," said Hartman.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include being very thirsty, not sweating, having chills, or feeling dizzy and confused.

And if it comes to that point, it is time to seek medical help.

"It can lead to heat stroke and it can definitely be fatal. Like people do die from this. So like I say people seek help, when it's almost too late. So it's definitely very important to stay cool," said Hartman.

Of course you don't want it to get to that point, therefore the advice is to notice the signs, remove your mask and take a breather.