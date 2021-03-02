MDHHS to provide COVID-19 tests to educators as schools begin in-person learning

The program began Tuesday and provides testing supplies to schools at no cost.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is launching a voluntary COVID-19 testing program that will provide weekly tests to educators.

In-person learning at high schools was paused back in November, but after case numbers decreased schools were permitted to resume in-person classes late December -- but not every district has. MDHHS hopes with the MI Safe Schools Testing Program, all Michigan school districts will be able to offer an in-person learning option by March 1.

The COVID-19 rapid antigen testing program began this week and is intended for educators at both public and private schools. MDHHS is provided the testing supplies to schools at no costs.

The state health department said approximately 300 schools and 9,000 staff have signed up for testing as of Tuesday, Feb. 2.

“Voluntary testing of educators is part of the larger state strategy of keeping students, staff and communities safe while giving children the in-person instruction that they need to learn, develop and grow,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Our dedicated teachers are among the frontline workers who have stepped up during this pandemic. Giving them an opportunity to be regularly tested recognizes their sacrifices and keeps everyone safer.”

MDHHS said MI Safe Schools Testing Program is modeled after the pilot project that tested student-athletes and coaches who were participating in playoffs for high school fall sports. In that program more than 8,300 people were tested, which resulted in detection of 69 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases that otherwise could have been missed.

Earlier this week, Hertel and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy director for health, signed orders authorizing testing in non-health-care settings such as schools.

“Testing is the way we are going to be able to identify cases of COVID-19 and reduce the spread of this virus. Signing this order today helps make sure we are eliminating as many barriers to testing as possible,” Khaldun said. “We encourage everyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, or who has been exposed, to be tested. Everyone has a role to play in ending this pandemic.”

As of Feb. 2, there has been 562,510 total cases of COVID-19 in Michigan. The death toll is now 14,672. The latest data on recoveries is from Jan. 29 and shows that 481,801 people have recovered from COVID-19.

