PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg McDonald's manager Alexander Gauamis has been working at the fast-food giant on N Dixie Highway for three years and said his years of working for the business have paid off.

The University of Toledo student recently received a check for $3,000 to help pay for his education. He earned the help by simply doing his job as a shift manager for McDonalds.

"Really appreciate working here at McDonalds for as long as I have and for them to grant me you know this amount of money for tuition assistance means a lot," Gauamis said.

The Archways to Opportunities program awarded $281,000 to student workers in the Toledo area last year alone. Luke Humbard, who owns 16 McDonalds, including the one in Perrysburg Gauamis works, gave out nearly $46,000 in 2019.

"It takes a minimum of 20 hours a week and they been on board with us for six months," Humbard said. "After that, they can put in for the college tuition assistance and they can put it in for every year that they work here."

RELATED: After his mom’s death, this teen with Down syndrome found a loving family with his teacher

RELATED: Couple helps Otsego students pay off more than $2K in lunch debt

Gauamis is studying nursing at UToledo. He said the job has taught him important soft skills, like being on time for work, respecting others, time management and more.

"Being able to handle tough and complicated situations, how to manage them correctly and alleviate any problems that might arise," Gauamis said.

Gauamis recommends these programs to anyone who works at a company with one, saying your hard work not only pays off, but can help you pay off your education.

We reached out to other popular companies with tuition-assistance programs.

Chick-Fil-A awarded $1.3 million in scholarships in Ohio over the last three years.

Verizon has given out over more than $60 million since 2018 and Chipotle has committed over $20 million since starting its program in 2016.